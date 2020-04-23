Woman died as car hits tractor in Nellore district

In a tragic incident, a woman who came to see her pregnant daughter has lost her life in a road accident when the car in which she was travelling collided with a tractor in Nellore district.

With the imposing of the lockdown she and her husband got stuck at daughter's place in Nellore, and they started to their native place in a car. After travelling a short distance, the speeding car collided with a tractor and flipped into the air. In the crash, the woman inside the vehicle died on the spot.

The deceased identified as Indra Devi. The victim and her husband Muralikrishna, resides at Sangadigunta in Guntur. The couple daughter stays at Naidupeta in Nellore district.

In order to help her pregnant daughter, Indra Devi came to Naidupeta two months ago, and later her husband came to take her back to Guntur on March 21.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, the government has announced lockdown, and they got to stay for another month. As it's been more than a month, the couple planned to return Guntur.

Over knowing a car going to Guntur from Chennai, Muralikrishna and Indra Devi took the vehicle in the early morning. After crossing NTR Nagar near national highway in Nellore district, the car met with the accident when the driver tried to overtake a tractor in the front.

In the process, the vehicle lost control and collided with the tractor. In the incident, Indra Devi sustained severe injures. Immediately, she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she was already dead.