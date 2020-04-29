Woman kills daughter over love affair amid lockdown in Punjab

In an incident, a woman has brutally killed daughter, who went to her boyfriend's house by rejecting the family members amid of national-wide lockdown in Punjab.

Going into the details, a 19-year-old girl of Hoshiarpur was in love with a person named Amanpreet Singh. Recently, a clash broke out between the girl and her family members over the love affair. In this context, the girl left the house and reached her boyfriend's place.

With this, the girl's mother Balwinder Kaur has lodged a missing complaint on April 22nd. With the help of village elders and family members, Balwinder brought her daughter back home.

On April 25th mid-night, Balwinder forced her daughter to swallow sleeping pills and called her relatives. Later they strangled the girl to the death and burnt the body secretly.

During the police investigation, Balwinder and her relative Shivraj admitted the crime. On the incident, the police registered a case, arrested the accused and are investigating further.