1 killed in Lanka as police open fire at anti-govt protesters
Highlights
At least one person was killed and 12 others injured on Tuesday when police opened fire to disperse angry anti-government protestors in Sri Lanka
Colombo: At least one person was killed and 12 others injured on Tuesday when police opened fire to disperse angry anti-government protestors in Sri Lanka's southwestern region of Rambukkana, officials said.
The residents were protesting the latest fuel price hike when they clashed with the police. Scores of protesters teemed the streets and public places of Rambukkana town on Monday.
Next Story