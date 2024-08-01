  • Menu
13,500 kg of controlled chemicals seized in Myanmar

Myanmar police have seized 13,500 kg of controlled chemicals sodium cyanide in the Shan state of eastern Myanmar, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the country's anti-narcotics police raided a house in Nawnghkio township of Shan state on Monday and confiscated the chemicals stored in iron barrels that were buried in the yard, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seized drugs had a street value of $38,571, the CCDAC said.

Two suspects involved in the case have been charged under the related law and further investigation is underway, it said.

