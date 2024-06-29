1,500 kg illicit drugs seized, 120 offenders arrested in Afghanistan

Live
Zaranj (Afghanistan): Afghan police seized 1,500 kg of illicit drugs, including opium and heroin, and arrested 120 alleged drug smugglers from Afghanistan's Nimroz province over the past six months, the provincial police office said in a statement on Saturday.
Without providing more details, the statement said that the dossiers of the suspects have been referred to the judiciary for further investigation and possible legal process, Xinhua news agency reported.
Afghan authorities have intensified crackdown on illicit drugs and those involved in the business.
Poppy cultivation in Afghanistan had dropped by an estimated 95 per cent since the country's caretaker government imposed a drug ban in April 2022, according to a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime issued last November.