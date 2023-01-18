16 dead after a helicopter crashes in Kyiv of Ukraine

A fatal helicopter crash took place outside the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, whic led to a massive fire accident. The Ukraine police said that about 16 people died in this incident, including two children and Ukraine's Interior Minister Denis Monastyrskyi. It has been revealed that among the dead are many senior officials of the Ministry of Interior.



The incident took place near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary, about 20 kilometers northeast of Kyiv. In fact, it is noteworthy that in the initial stages, Russian and Ukrainian forces fought fiercely for control of this Brovary town until the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Meanwhile, doctors and police are carrying out extensive rescue operations at the scene. The related video is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the cries of the victims can be clearly heard at the scene.