18 killed, pilot survives in Kathmandu crash

Kathmandu: A Nepalese airliner crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Wednesday, killing 18 people aboard, including a child, and seriously injuring the pilot - the lone survivor, in the latest aviation disaster to hit the Himalayan nation.
The Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft of Saurya Airlines, carrying 19 people, including two crew members and technical staff of the airline, was bound for Pokhara International Airport for regular maintenance service when the accident occurred at 11.11 am (local time).
