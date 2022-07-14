180 infected with cholera admitted in hospital in Afghanistan's Kandahar

At least 180 people infected with cholera have been admitted to Mir Wais Hospital in Afghanistan's southern city of Kandahar.

Up to "74 patients affected with the disease are from Shah Walikot district," Soorgul Nawzadi, a physician in the hospital, said on Thursday.

The disease earlier killed 20 children in the neighbouring Helmand province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Nawzadi.

In Baghran district of the Helmand province, about 150 people have been infected with the disease, local people said.

"The weather is too hot ... we don't have clean drinking water and I think the lack of clean water could be a reason for the outbreak of the disease in our area," said Dost Mohammad, a resident of Shah Walikot district.

Qari Abdullah, also a resident of Shah Walikot district, has called upon the local administration and aid agencies to help provide drinking water to the people of the area.

The lack of health infrastructure, poor or the lack of health centers and little access to potable water in Afghanistan's far-flanged areas have made villagers vulnerable to diseases.