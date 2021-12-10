$2 billion required to save Afghan Children: UNICEF

United Nations International Children 's Emergency Fund have announced that, they require nearing to $2 billion to save the lives of Children and their families and the health system on Afghanistan overall.



The humanitarian organisation, on 7th December, this year, said that, amount of money would help address the needs of 24 million people, half of whom are children.

UNICEF has further added, that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is getting worse and that the Afghans are facing shocking health systems, the spread of measles, disastrous of food dearth, diarrheas, Polio and other preventable disease ahead.

The Humanitarian situation, in specific, the situation of the children is dire in Afghanistan. The winter has approached but without enough money, the UNICEF as well as its partners would not be able to address the varied needs of children as well as their families. Millions of people are starving, stated Alice Akunga, UNICEF representative to Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the UNICEF has stated that, half of the Afghan children who are less than 5 would be facing food shortages as well as unhealthy water in the year, 2022.

It comes as the UN has also estimated that more than 24 million people in Afghanistan are living in humanitarian crisis.