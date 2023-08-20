Live
- BJP, BRS are two sides of same coin, says Revanth Reddy
- Man in London tries to kill wife in Hyd with poison, mother-in-law dead
- Kharge constitutes new CWC: Tharoor, Pilot, Priyanka included
- CPI leader Narayana flays YSRCP govt. says it is supporting BJP
- Vijay Deverakonda reveals interesting news about film with Gowtam Tinnanuri
- Sree Leela replaced Rashmika in Nithin-Venky Kudumula project!
- Wildfires scorch US' Hawaii, Canada, Spanish island, causing heavy losses
- ‘Boys Hostel’ trailer: Naughty & crazy
- Tamil Nadu: DMK organises hunger strike for abolition of NEET
- ‘Bro’ OTT debut confirmed; here are the details
Just In
20 dead as bus catches fire after collision with pick-up van in Pakistan
Highlights
At least 20 people were killed and 14 others injured when a bus caught fire after collision with a pick-up van carrying diesel barrels in the Pindi Bhattian area in Pakistan's Punjab province in the wee hours on Sunday.
At least 20 people were killed and 14 others injured when a bus caught fire after collision with a pick-up van carrying diesel barrels in the Pindi Bhattian area in Pakistan's Punjab province in the wee hours on Sunday.
As per rescue officials, the bus, carrying 40 passengers, was proceeding towards Islamabad from Karachi, ARY News reported.
District Police Officer (DPO) Fahad said the injured have been rushed to Pindi Bhattian hospital.
The fire, which engulfed the bus shortly after collision, was caused by a short-circuit, he said.
The bodies have been removed from the bus and will be identified by DNA testing, Fahad added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS