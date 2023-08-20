  • Menu
20 dead as bus catches fire after collision with pick-up van in Pakistan

At least 20 people were killed and 14 others injured when a bus caught fire after collision with a pick-up van carrying diesel barrels in the Pindi Bhattian area in Pakistan's Punjab province in the wee hours on Sunday.

As per rescue officials, the bus, carrying 40 passengers, was proceeding towards Islamabad from Karachi, ARY News reported.

District Police Officer (DPO) Fahad said the injured have been rushed to Pindi Bhattian hospital.

The fire, which engulfed the bus shortly after collision, was caused by a short-circuit, he said.

The bodies have been removed from the bus and will be identified by DNA testing, Fahad added.

