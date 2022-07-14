20 killed in Russian strikes in Ukrainian city

Kyiv: At least 20 people, including three children, were killed in Russian strikes in Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday.

According to Ukraine's National Police, 90 people were wounded, half of them seriously, after three rockets hit the centre of Vinnytsia.

"Currently, 20 people are known to have been killed as a result of a rocket attack on the city, including three children. 90 people have sought help from medical institutions," Deputy Head of the Presidential

Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko posted on Telegram.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that 25 cars burned out completely in the incident, Ukrainska Pravda reported.