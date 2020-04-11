23-day-old baby dies in Philippines

Manila: A 23-day old baby succumbed to COVID-19 in the Philippines, it was reported on Friday. The newborn, one of the youngest COVID-19 fatality, died on April 5 in Lipa, a city situated some 70 km south of Manila in Philippines, however the test results for the virus were not known until Thursday, reports Efe new.

Another four-day-old baby born prematurely, and who tested positive for COVID-19, died on Wednesday in Brazil due to respiratory failure, while a five-month old died a day later in Bolivia from the virus after spending a week in the intensive care unit. The Philippine Department of Health is yet to confirm the Lipa baby's death in its daily bulletin, which on Thursday night reported 4,076 COVID-19 cases with 203 deaths and 124 recovered patients in the country.