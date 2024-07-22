  • Menu
250,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar
Myanmar police seized 250,000 stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar's Shan State, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint anti-narcotics task force inspected a motorcycle in Ywangan Township of Shan State on July 17 and confiscated the drugs, it said.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint anti-narcotics task force inspected a motorcycle in Ywangan Township of Shan State on July 17 and confiscated the drugs, it said.

The seized drugs had a street value of 125 million kyats (38,487 US dollars) and a suspect was arrested, it added, reported Xinhua news agency.

Further investigation was underway, the committee said.

