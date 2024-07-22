250,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar

Yangon : Myanmar police seized 250,000 stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar's Shan State, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint anti-narcotics task force inspected a motorcycle in Ywangan Township of Shan State on July 17 and confiscated the drugs, it said.

The seized drugs had a street value of 125 million kyats (38,487 US dollars) and a suspect was arrested, it added, reported Xinhua news agency.



Further investigation was underway, the committee said.