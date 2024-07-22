Live
- Praja Palana Centre Established in the IDOC. Aditional Collector.
- DC Inaugurates of Mahatma Jyoti Rao phoole Women's Degree College In Dharur
- DC BM Santhosh urges Prompt Resolution of Praja Vani applications
- R Kishore along with people of Dharmavaram,Vallur submitted a pittetion to RTC DM
- Heavy flooding Scenes Draw Crowds at Jurala
- Gadwal Police Crack Day Light Theft Cases , Recover 19 Tulas of Gold
- The Man of Masses, Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu Poised forsLeadership in Gadwal district
- Indonesia stresses commitment to local community involvement in developing SEZ
- Kamala Harris moves to lock nomination for President
- Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks Kagiso Rabada’s record with seven-for on ODI debut
Just In
250,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar
Highlights
Myanmar police seized 250,000 stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar's Shan State, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Monday.
Yangon : Myanmar police seized 250,000 stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar's Shan State, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, the joint anti-narcotics task force inspected a motorcycle in Ywangan Township of Shan State on July 17 and confiscated the drugs, it said.
The seized drugs had a street value of 125 million kyats (38,487 US dollars) and a suspect was arrested, it added, reported Xinhua news agency.
Further investigation was underway, the committee said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS