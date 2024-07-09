Live
3 dead, 2 injured after car hit by falling rocks in China
Three people were killed and two others injured after rocks rolling down a mountain hit their sedan in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said.
The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. local time on Monday at the S204 highway in Sichuan's Bazhong City when rocks from a sudden mountain collapse struck their sedan, according to local authorities of Tongjiang County in Bazhong.
The injured were sent to hospital, and their conditions are not life-threatening, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to local authorities, investigation into the accident is underway.
Further details are awaited.
