News

30 Indians living illegally in US held by border patrol agents

  • Created On:  25 Dec 2025 10:51 AM IST
Texas: United States border patrol agents have arrested 30 Indian nationals, living illegally in America, operating semitrucks with commercial driver's licenses. Between November 23 and December 12, agents apprehended 42 illegal individuals operating semitrucks with commercial driver's licenses while travelling on interstate or traversing immigration checkpoints.

Of those arrested, 30 were from India, two were from El Salvador, and the remainder were from China, Eritrea, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Somalia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

California issued 31 of the commercial driver's licenses; eight licenses were issued by Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, the agency said.

Mahakalipadpu Railway Underbridge apathy: Opening delayed, Khader assures talks to resolve issues

Mahakalipadpu Railway Underbridge apathy: Opening delayed, Khader assures talks to resolve issues

