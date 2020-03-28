300 killed in Iran after drinking alcohol

Tehran: Nearly 300 people have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened so far by ingesting methanol across Iran, where drinking alcohol is banned and where those who do rely on bootleggers. It comes as fake remedies spread across social media in Iran, where people remain deeply suspicious of the government after it downplayed the crisis for days before it overwhelmed the country.

"The virus is spreading and people are just dying off, and I think they are even less aware of the fact that there are other dangers around," said Dr Knut Erik Hovda, a clinical toxicologist in Oslo who studies methanol poisoning and fears Iran's outbreak could be even worse than reported. "When they keep drinking this, there's going to be more people poisoned."

