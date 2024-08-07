  • Menu
328 development projects implemented in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Kabul: A total of 328 development projects at a cost of over 2.15 million US dollars have been completed in east Afghanistan's Ghazni province, according to the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development on Wednesday.

The projects included rural roads, retaining walls, and water canals funded by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

With these projects completed and put into operation, the living conditions of thousands of residents in Ghazni province have improved with job opportunities provided to hundreds of people, the ministry added.

The Afghan caretaker government has planned to launch more agricultural and infrastructure projects across the war-ravaged country, aimed at tackling economic challenges and creating job opportunities.

