33 still missing in Brazil floods

Sao Paulo: At least 33 people are still missing in Brazil after flooding and landslides wreaked havoc in 90 per cent of the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, leaving 179 people dead, said the state's civil defence agency.



According to the agency's latest report, days of unprecedented severe weather starting April 29 affected over 2.39 million inhabitants, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the height of the disaster, more than 450,000 people had to be evacuated, said the report.

While the floods began to subside in mid-June, rescue and recovery efforts continued, particularly to rehabilitate urban drainage systems, especially in Porto Alegre, which was hit by flooding again over the weekend after the Guaiba River overflowed.

According to Paulo Pimenta, who was appointed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's government has earmarked 85.7 billion reals (about $15 billion) to rebuild Rio Grande do Sul.

Rio Grande do Sul, an agricultural and livestock powerhouse located on the border with Argentina and Uruguay, saw more than 89,000 residents and 15,000 animals rescued with the help of soldiers and local volunteers.