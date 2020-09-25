4 injured in knife attack in Paris

Paris: Four people were injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris on Friday outside the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said, adding two suspects were on the run.

Police later said one suspect had been detained after the attack, which occurred as the trial was underway for the alleged accomplices of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

"A serious event has taken place in Paris," said Castex, who was addressing reporters at the time and cut short a visit to northern Paris to head instead to the crisis centre of the interior ministry.

"Four people have been wounded and it seems that two are in a serious condition," he said. He added the attack had taken place "in front of" the weekly's former offices in the 11th district of central Paris. The magazine's current address is kept secret for security reasons.

The stabbing came as a trial was underway in the capital for alleged accomplices of the authors of the January 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo.

Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed in the attack by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi and claimed by a branch of Al Qaeda.