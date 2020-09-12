X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

4 killed in Karachi building fire

4 killed in Karachi building fire
x

4 killed in Karachi building fire (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Four people were killed and seven others injured when a three-storey residential building caught fire in Pakistan's Karachi city on Saturday, rescue teams said.

Karachi: Four people were killed and seven others injured when a three-storey residential building caught fire in Pakistan's Karachi city on Saturday, rescue teams said.

The fire broke out in the first floor of the building in a densely populated area of the city due to a short circuit, Salman Qureshi, a rescue worker with the Karachi-based NGO Saylani Welfare Trust, told Xinhua news agency.

He said that the fire erupted in the early hours of Saturday morning, but rescue work got a bit delayed because of congested roads.

Four families were residing in the building.

The victims were members of the family who lived on the first floor which was the worst-hit, Qureshi said, adding that residents of the other floors were safely evacuated by the rescue workers.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where one of them who jumped from the third floor in panic, is in critical condition, the rescue worker said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X