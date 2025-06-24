400kg of Uranium goes missing after US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

A massive cache of enriched uranium—nearly 400 kilograms, enough to produce up to 10 nuclear weapons—has gone missing after recent US airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, US Vice President JD Vance confirmed in an interview with ABC News.

The uranium, enriched to 60%, was reportedly relocated just before the attacks and is now unaccounted for. “We’re going to work in the coming weeks to ensure that we do something with that fuel,” said Vance. “That’s one of the things we’re going to have conversations with the Iranians about.”

The primary target of the US operation was Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility, buried inside a mountain and previously considered resistant to missile attacks. Satellite imagery taken before the strike showed a convoy of 16 trucks near Fordow, prompting speculation that sensitive materials were evacuated. Post-strike images revealed significant destruction at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—but the convoy was gone.

Israeli officials told The New York Times that Iran likely moved uranium and vital equipment to a hidden site near Isfahan, sparking fears of a covert nuclear buildup.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which last inspected the sites a week before the strikes, has called for immediate access. “This indispensable work must not be delayed,” warned IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, addressing the UN Security Council.

The situation has raised global alarms. While Iran maintains its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, Israel claims Tehran is dangerously close to building a nuclear weapon. US assessments have shifted sharply in recent days—from a three-year timeline to warnings that Iran could go nuclear “within weeks.”

The airstrikes, launched under “Operation Midnight Hammer,” were a 37-hour mission involving B-2 Spirit bombers and decoy Tomahawk missiles. President Trump, who ordered the strike after intelligence indicated Israeli forces couldn't act alone, declared the mission a success. “Iran’s nuclear program has been completely and totally obliterated,” he stated.

However, the missing uranium now poses a fresh challenge. As the US prepares to re-engage in talks with Iran, uncertainty looms over the fate of the material—and the region.