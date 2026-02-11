Officials told to provide facilities to devotees

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Kritika Shukla has instructed the concerned officials to take all the necessary steps to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the festivities being held at Kotappakonda on the occasion of auspicious Mahasivaratri.

She conducted a teleconference with officials to review the arrangements for the Kotappakonda Tirunalla from the Collectorate in Narasaraopet on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she directed that roads be properly repaired and maintained to ensure smooth movement of Prabhalu without any obstruction. She instructed officials to take steps to ensure that electric wires do not interfere with the movement of Prabhalu.

She emphasised that sanitation management and drinking water supply should be carried out efficiently. Staff should be deployed to ensure that waste is cleared periodically. She also directed that packaged drinking water be provided to devotees standing in queue lines.

For the transportation of devotees from the base of the hill to the hillock, she instructed that sufficient buses suitable for ghat roads be arranged. Noting that a large influx of devotees is expected this year, she instructed officials to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided without causing any inconvenience to devotees.