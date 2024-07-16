Live
4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Tokyo: JMA
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 on Tuesday struck Japan's prefecture of Ibaraki, just northeast of Tokyo, the local weather agency Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 on Tuesday struck Japan's prefecture of Ibaraki, just northeast of Tokyo, the local weather agency Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
The temblor occurred at 10:19 pm local time (1319 GMT), measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, said the JMA, according to Xinhua news agency.
At a depth of 70 km, the epicenter was located off southern Ibaraki prefecture at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 140.1 degrees east.
The tremors were strongly felt in central Tokyo, with no tsunami warnings issued.
