4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Tokyo: JMA

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 on Tuesday struck Japan's prefecture of Ibaraki, just northeast of Tokyo, the local weather agency Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The temblor occurred at 10:19 pm local time (1319 GMT), measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, said the JMA, according to Xinhua news agency.

At a depth of 70 km, the epicenter was located off southern Ibaraki prefecture at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 140.1 degrees east.

The tremors were strongly felt in central Tokyo, with no tsunami warnings issued.