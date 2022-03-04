  • Menu
5 dead in blast near Peshawar mosque

5 dead in blast near Peshawar mosque (Photo/IANS)

At least five people were killed and over 30 others injured when a bomb went off near a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar city on Friday, police said.

Police sources told Xinhua news agency that the blast occurred during the Friday prayers in the city's Kocha Risaldar area, adding that the death toll might rise as several injured were in critical condition.

Rescue teams, police and security forces have reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

No group or individual has claimed the attack so far.

