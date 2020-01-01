Trending :
Home  > News > International

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Kamchatka peninsula in Russia

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Kamchatka peninsula in Russia
Highlights

Search brigades and firemen are currently checking on socially significant buildings in the affected areas, the statement read.

Kamchatka: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Wednesday hit near the coast of the Kamchatka peninsula, Russia's easternmost region.

This is already the second quake to hit near Kamchatka over the past 24 hours. Another one with 5.5 magnitudes occurred earlier on Tuesday.

According to the ministry's data, the new quake occurred at a 25-mile-deep epicentre some 80 miles east to the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with a population of 181,000.

"Kamchatka is at no tsunami risk following the earthquake that occurred on January 1. The seismic event was felt in the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Vilyuchinsky urban districts as magnitude 2-3," the ministry said.

Search brigades and firemen are currently checking on socially significant buildings in the affected areas, the statement read.

There is no reported information on casualties at this point.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

CAA: BJP Campaign In West Bengal To Counter TMC
CAA: BJP Campaign In West Bengal To Counter TMC
Defence Forces Keep Away From Politics Asserts CDS General Rawat
Defence Forces Keep Away From Politics Asserts CDS General Rawat
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary Privileges
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary...
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On Monday
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On...


Top