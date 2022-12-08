5.8-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's West Java province on Thursday, according to authorities.

Initially, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said the quake measured 6.1 on the Richter scale before revising it down to 5.8.

The quake was strongly felt in the country's capital Jakarta, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake hit at 7.50 a.m. with its epicentre located at 22 km southeast of the district of Sukabumi in West Java province, with a depth of 122 km under-earth, an agency official told Xinhua.

The tremors did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the official added.

Thursday's quake comes amid reconstruction efforts in West Java after a devastating 5.6 magnitude quake last month killed over 300 people.