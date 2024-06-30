  • Menu
6 killed, 25 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

6 killed, 25 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan
Islamabad: At least six people were killed and 25 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan said on Sunday.

The recent spell of heavy rains triggered landslides, blocking major highways and stranding numerous vehicles in various districts of the province in the past five days, said the PDMA officials, adding that traffic flow towards several districts has been completely stopped, Xinhua news agency reported.

Special teams have been dispatched for rescue and relief operations regarding the stranded travellers, said the PDMA.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan, more rains are expected in the coming days in the country, advising citizens to take precautions.

Earlier, the country's Punjab Disaster Management Authority warned of urban flooding due to heavy monsoon rains in parts of the province in July, with 35 per cent more downpours expected this year.

