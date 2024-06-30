Live
- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
- Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma
- Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister
- Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy
- Bangladesh passes 68 billion USD budget for next fiscal year
- Wolvaardt, Luus fightback as South Africa stretch one-off Test to final day against India
Just In
6 killed, 25 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan
At least six people were killed and 25 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan said on Sunday.
Islamabad: At least six people were killed and 25 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan said on Sunday.
The recent spell of heavy rains triggered landslides, blocking major highways and stranding numerous vehicles in various districts of the province in the past five days, said the PDMA officials, adding that traffic flow towards several districts has been completely stopped, Xinhua news agency reported.
Special teams have been dispatched for rescue and relief operations regarding the stranded travellers, said the PDMA.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan, more rains are expected in the coming days in the country, advising citizens to take precautions.
Earlier, the country's Punjab Disaster Management Authority warned of urban flooding due to heavy monsoon rains in parts of the province in July, with 35 per cent more downpours expected this year.