6 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

Ramallah: At least six Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces during a raid on a refugee camp in Tubas in the West Bank on Friday, Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The Palestinians were killed during Israeli soldiers' storming of the Al-Far'a refugee camp in southern Tubas, while a number of others were injured," it read, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local eyewitnesses said that violent confrontations broke out between Palestinians and the Israeli soldiers in the camp, during which heavy gunfire and sounds of explosions were heard.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident, saying it was checking the report, without giving further details.