  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia
x
Highlights

A 6.2 magnitude quake struck off North Sulawesi province in Indonesia early Thursday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

A 6.2 magnitude quake struck off North Sulawesi province in Indonesia early Thursday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The epicentre of the quake was located 128 km southeast of East Bolaang Mongondow Regency, the agency said.

Its depth was 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake struck at 01:56 a.m. Jakarta time Thursday (1856 GMT Wednesday), according to the agency.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not trigger giant waves.

Indonesia, an archipelagic country, is prone to earthquakes due to its position in the vulnerable zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X