6.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Istanbul; Panic, Injuries Reported

A sequence of earthquakes, including a major tremor of magnitude 6.2, struck Istanbul on Wednesday, causing buildings to shake, triggering panic, and leading to injuries for over 150 residents.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the epicenter of the strongest quake was located beneath the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul’s Silivri district. The tremor, felt as far as Ankara—over 275 miles away—was followed by 51 aftershocks. Authorities confirmed the most powerful aftershock registered at magnitude 5.9.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated the main quake lasted 13 seconds and occurred about seven kilometers underground. While no fatalities or widespread structural damage have been reported, at least 151 people were injured, many after jumping from heights in fear during the tremors.

Istanbul Governor’s office confirmed that no residential buildings had collapsed. However, a partially abandoned structure in the Fatih district gave way, though no casualties resulted from the incident. Emergency response teams are conducting structural assessments citywide.

In response to the quakes, Istanbul’s Education Minister Yusuf Tekin announced that all schools in the city would remain closed on Thursday and Friday. Schoolyards will remain open to provide safe public gathering areas.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the nation from Ankara, assuring that monitoring and response measures are ongoing. He emphasized that government agencies are coordinating efforts to assess potential risks and safeguard citizens.

Local media showed scenes of residents evacuating buildings and gathering in open spaces. Many reported feeling successive tremors and described moments of confusion and fear. Emergency hotlines received over 6,000 calls within hours of the initial quake.

Earthquake researcher Naci Görür stated that Wednesday’s quakes occurred along the Kumburgaz fault line. While not the anticipated “major” seismic event, he warned that the tremors increase strain along the fault and could trigger a more powerful future earthquake.

Experts have warned for years that Istanbul, home to over 16 million people and built near the North Anatolian fault, remains vulnerable to high-magnitude quakes. In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Turkey, resulting in over 17,000 deaths.

Authorities continue to advise residents to stay away from potentially damaged buildings and to limit mobile phone usage to emergency needs. Infrastructure services, including energy, water, and gas, remain unaffected at this time.