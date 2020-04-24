79% cases in Pakistan caused by local transmission

Islamabad : As the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 11,155 with 237 deaths, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revealed that 79 per cent of these infections were caused by local transmission.

As the nature of the infection has undergone this change, the government has decided to introduce track and trace system under which random testing of people will start in a few days, reports Dawn news.

At least 253 healthcare providers and medical workers have been infected with coronavirus in Pakistan so far, according to data issued by the National Emergency Operation Centre.

Based on the report which has data up until Wednesday, 124 doctors, 39 nurses and and 90 health workers have been infected by the virus in the country, Dawn news reported on Friday.

Ninety-two of these healthcare providers are in isolation, 125 are admitted in hospitals while 33 have recovered and have been discharged. As of Friday, Pakistan recorded 11,429 cases, with 237 deaths.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has launched a $595 million funding appeal, in collaboration with the UN and its partner organisations, for meeting the country's urgent needs in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling its socio-economic impact.