9 charged for attack on ex-US envoy to Bangladesh

Dhaka: The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have submitted a chargesheet against nine persons, including a worker of the ruling Awami League's student wing, for an attack on former US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Marcia Bernicat's motorcade.

The chargesheet states that on August 10, 2018, Bernicat was attacked while she was returning home from a dinner at the residence of Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Sushahoner Jonyo Nagorik (SHUJAN) in Mohammadpur.

The attack was launched out of suspicion that anti-government conspiracies were being hatched at the meeting.

The chargesheet was submitted on January 20 to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka but only came to the media's attention on Friday.