ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar moves Kerala HC against Vigilance report amid rising political heat

Kochi: ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, who is considered close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday approached the Kerala High Court, challenging a Vigilance court's decision to reject the clean chit he was given in a disproportionate assets case.

The petition, filed through senior advocate Ram Kumar, is expected to be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

Ajith Kumar’s move comes two weeks after the Vigilance court refused to accept the exoneration report, observing that there were signs of political interference and misuse of power.

The development has given fresh ammunition to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which has demanded Vijayan’s resignation in the wake of the Vigilance court order.

Ajith Kumar, long considered one of Vijayan’s most trusted officers, has faced multiple allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Adding to the controversy, advocate N. Nagaraj, the original complainant in the disproportionate assets case, has already announced his intention to move court again—this time targeting the Vigilance officials who filed the clean chit.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Kerala government faced further criticism for what has been described as "extraordinary protection" being extended to Ajith Kumar.

Reports by the former state police chief recommending disciplinary action against him in two separate cases were recently returned by the government, which has now sought fresh opinions from the newly appointed state police chief.

One case relates to the Thrissur Pooram unrest, where an inquiry found that Ajith Kumar, despite being present in Thrissur, failed to respond to repeated phone calls from state Revenue Minister K. Rajan during the disturbances.

The probe, led by then DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, concluded this was a serious dereliction of duty, a recommendation also backed by the Home Secretary.

The second case involves allegations that Ajith Kumar gave a false statement implicating Intelligence ADGP P. Vijayan in a gold smuggling case.

The DGP had even sought government clearance for legal action. However, the government’s decision to return both reports and call for fresh examination has been termed highly unusual by senior police officials, who note that such high-level findings are rarely sent back for reconsideration.