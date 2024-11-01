Live
- Derogatory jibes against women have no place in Maha: Pawar on Sawant’s ‘maal’ quip
- Afghanistan: Security forces rescue child, arrest two kidnappers
- State dedicated to realise vision of empowered India: Haryana CM
- 'Over the moon for my favourite cricketer': Manjrekar applauds Jadeja after five-fer
- Hundreds attend cremation of J&K BJP leader Devender Singh Rana
- Kerala Piravi 2024: Celebrating the Foundation Day of Kerala – Date, History, Significance, and Festivities
- AITUC Celebrates 105th Foundation Day with Call for Workers' Unity and Rights
- ADB approves 85 million USD loan to Nepal
- District Collector B.M. Santosh Calls for Preparedness for Comprehensive Household Social, Economic, and Educational Survey
- Intense Public Backlash Expected if Ethanol Plant Isn't Relocated" - BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy
Just In
Afghanistan: Security forces rescue child, arrest two kidnappers
Highlights
Afghan security forces have rescued a child in Afghanistan's Herat province and arrested two kidnappers, district police chief Mohammad Hasan Ihsan said on Friday.
Kabul: Afghan security forces have rescued a child in Afghanistan's Herat province and arrested two kidnappers, district police chief Mohammad Hasan Ihsan said on Friday.
The child was kidnapped one year ago, and police found him in the Injil district recently and handed him over to his family, Ihsan said, adding police have arrested two persons on the charge of involvement in the kidnapping.
This is the third child released from kidnappers' clutch over the past month in Herat province, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Taliban-run administration has vowed to crack down on outlaws to ensure law and order in the war-torn country.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS