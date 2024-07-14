  • Menu
Afghanistan's central bank puts on auction $15 million

Afghanistan's central bank puts on auction $15 million
Afghanistan's central bank put on auction $15 million on Sunday in a bid to maintain the stability of the national currency afghani.

Kabul: Afghanistan's central bank put on auction $15 million on Sunday in a bid to maintain the stability of the national currency afghani.

"The bidders including moneychangers and private banks should deposit the necessary money in cash in the form of afghani in the central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank," a statement by the bank said on Saturday, reported Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, the bank has requested all eligible banks and foreign exchange and monetary service providers to participate in the auction.

The bank auctioned $15 million last week.

Since assuming power in August 2021, the Afghan caretaker government has taken a series of measures to maintain the stability of afghani against foreign currencies.

