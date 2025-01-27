Live
Agastya Hydrogen, Inc. Speaks at International Seminar on Hybrid Renewable Energy
Agastya Hydrogen, Inc. showcases green hydrogen innovations at a global seminar, highlighting sustainable energy solutions and storage technologies for the future.
PRESS RELEASE
New Delhi, India – January 24, 2025 – Agastya Hydrogen, Inc. proudly announces its participation as a distinguished speaker at the International Seminar on “Hybrid Renewable Energy, Grid Booster Storage, and Gen Z Loads: Reliability & Demand Side Challenges,” Organised by STEAG Energy Services, held at the Silver Oak Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.
Abraham Lincoln (Co-founder & CRO), representing Agastya Hydrogen, Inc., shared valuable insights on the Environmental Aspects of Green Hydrogen Generation and emphasized the critical role of innovative storage technologies in meeting the dynamic demands of Gen Z loads. His presentation highlighted the importance of sustainable practices and cutting-edge solutions in the renewable energy sector.
This seminar brought together thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address some of the most pressing challenges in energy reliability and demand-side management. The event served as a platform for exchanging ideas and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders in the industry.
“We are proud to be part of the dialogue shaping the future of renewable energy,” said Abraham. “Our commitment to advancing green hydrogen technologies and innovative storage solutions is crucial in meeting the evolving energy needs of the next generation.”
Agastya Hydrogen, Inc. remains dedicated to driving sustainable energy solutions and contributing to a greener future.
About Agastya Hydrogen, Inc.
Agastya Hydrogen, Inc. is a leading developer of green hydrogen technologies, offering scalable solutions to decarbonize industries and revolutionize energy infrastructure. With a mission to achieve a levelized cost of green hydrogen at $1 per kg by 2030, Agastya is committed to advancing a sustainable, hydrogen-powered future. By enabling decentralized energy solutions, the company empowers communities and businesses to transition to clean energy. Agastya Hydrogen provides the products, technology, training, and support required to build sustainable hydrogen infrastructure worldwide.
Media Contact:
Gayathri Reddy
Head of Marketing, PR, and Communications
Agastya Hydrogen, Inc.
Email: [email protected]