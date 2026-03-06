As Economic Concerns Dominate…57% disapprove of Trump's performance

Washington: A new poll indicates that President Donald Trump's approval rating is suffering as economic anxieties and the rising cost of living weigh heavily on US voters, revealing deep political divides and widespread dissatisfaction with the government.

Dissatisfaction with the federal government and Congress is widespread, with record disapproval ratings for congressional Democrats. Voters are largely opposed to tariffs, citing concerns about higher consumer prices and potential trade wars.

A new poll by Fox News shows that a majority of United States voters disapprove of the job performance of President Donald Trump, with economic concerns and the rising cost of living driving dissatisfaction with the administration and Washington more broadly.

According to the latest survey, 57 per cent of voters disapprove of Trump's overall job performance, while 43 per cent approve, numbers that have remained largely unchanged since surveys conducted in January and December. The poll found that border security is the only issue where more voters approve than disapprove of the president's handling. About 52 per cent approve, and 48 per cent disapprove of Trump's approach to border security.

On most issues, however, voters gave the president negative ratings. His approval rating is 35 points underwater on the cost of living, with 32 per cent approving and 67 per cent disapproving. His handling of tariffs is 27 points underwater, while the economy and healthcare are each 23 points negative. Foreign policy ratings are 20 points negative, taxes 19 points negative, jobs 13 points negative, and immigration 6 points negative, according to the Fox News poll.

The survey also highlights deep political divisions. Among Democrats, 95 per cent disapprove of Trump's job performance, while 87 per cent of Republicans approve. Independent voters remain strongly critical, with 72 per cent disapproving of the president's performance and 78 per cent saying he is focused on the wrong issues. Within the Republican Party, support varies significantly depending on identification with the MAGA movement. Among Republicans who identify with MAGA, approval of Trump rises to 98 per cent, compared with 63 per cent among non-MAGA Republicans.