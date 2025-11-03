Aspire to enhance greater connectivity between India and our broader region: Bahrain FM

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on Monday expressed his nation's commitment to deepen cooperation with India, stating that he is looking forward to holding discussions that yield tangible outcomes with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during his ongoing India visit.

In his opening remarks at the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting in New Delhi on Monday, Alzayani stated that promoting regional peace will be a key priority for Bahrain during its upcoming two-year term on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"In conclusion and in alignment with the high level commitment from our leadership to this significant partnership, I would like to emphasise Bahrain's dedication to deepening our relationship with the Republic of India. I look forward to productive discussions that yield tangible outcomes and further enhance our bilateral cooperation. I am confident that our relations will continue to grow, expand and thrive across all levels in the years to come," he remarked.

The visiting Foreign Minister noted that economic links between India and Bahrain remain central to the bilateral ties that have flourished across various sectors with Manama intending to enhance connectivity with India.

"While Bahrain and India established diplomatic relations over 50 years ago in 1971, our rich historical ties extends back nearly 5,000 years rooted in trade and cultural exchange between the ancient civilizations of Dilmun and the Indus Valley. Today, these economic links remain central to our relationship which has flourished across various fields. India continues to be one of Bahrain's primary trading partners and both our nations recognise that economic cooperation and interdependence are essential for promoting peace, stability and shared prosperity.

"We aspire to enhance greater connectivity between India and our broader region, a goal that is contingent upon achieving lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East. Our vision for the region is built on dialogue, coexistence, and mutual respect. Values demonstrated daily by the vibrant Indian community in Bahrain and the deep friendship shared between our nations," he added.

Prior to the meeting, EAM Jaishankar welcomed his Bahrain counterpart to New Delhi and stated that he looked forward to "productive discussions" at the High Joint Commission meeting.

"Pleased to welcome FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani of Bahrain to New Delhi. Look forward to productive discussions of the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.