Asteroid 2024 XN1: Close Pass on December 24 - Is There a Danger?
Asteroid 2024 XN1, measuring 120 feet, will pass Earth on December 24 at a safe distance of 4.48 million miles. NASA monitors its path, ensuring no threat. Learn more about this near miss and planetary defense.
Scientists are carefully watching asteroid 2024 XN1, which will pass by Earth on December 24. The asteroid is about 120 feet wide and will come as close as 4.48 million miles from Earth, which is much farther than the Moon. It will be moving very quickly at 14,743 miles per hour. Even though it will pass close to Earth, scientists say there is no danger.
Asteroids like 2024 XN1 help scientists learn more about how the solar system began. NASA is using advanced technology to track its path. While there is no risk, this event reminds us how important it is to keep watching space objects to protect Earth in the future.
2024 XN1 is the biggest of five asteroids that will pass near Earth soon. NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard is keeping track of these asteroids. It shows details like their size and how close they will come to Earth, helping people stay informed about space objects.