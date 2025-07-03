Asteroid 2025 MV89 to Pass Near Earth on July 4

NASA says a small space rock named Asteroid 2025 MV89 will pass close to Earth on July 4, 2025, at 9:09 PM IST. It is about 120 feet wide, the size of a big airplane.

How Fast and How Close?

The asteroid is moving very fast — at 31,204 km per hour. It will pass Earth from a distance of 1,960,000 kilometers, which is about 5 times farther than the Moon. That is close for space, but still very safe.

Is It Dangerous?

No. NASA says it is not dangerous. It is too small and too far to be a threat. Big and very close asteroids are called “Potentially Hazardous,” but this one is not.

Why Does NASA Watch Asteroids?

NASA watches space rocks using strong telescopes like Pan-STARRS, Catalina, and NEOWISE. These tools help find and track asteroids.

NASA is also making a new tool called NEO Surveyor to find more space rocks early.

Final Point

Asteroid 2025 MV89 will pass safely. But it reminds us that watching space is important. NASA helps keep Earth safe by tracking these rocks early.