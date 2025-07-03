Live
- 118 million women consumers in India enter credit mainstream for 1st time in 10 years
- CM Nitish inspects rising Ganga water level in Patna
- ‘Smooth roads, bright future’: PMGSY brings connectivity, relief to Bihar’s Vaishali residents
- Asteroid 2025 MV89 to Pass Near Earth on July 4
- Pakistan can visit India for Hockey Asia Cup: Sports Ministry sources
- Maha govt plans to bring in new sand policy for Gharkul beneficiaries
- India Crosses 400-Run Mark in Second Test vs England; Gill Shines with 168*
- EXCLUSIVE: Kush Jotwani on Landing Metro… In Dino; “I Got the Confirmation Right Before My Flight Took Off”
- TN BJP slams MK Stalin govt over attack on journalist, demands immediate action
- Kay Kay Menon reveals what he has added to Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs
Asteroid 2025 MV89 to Pass Near Earth on July 4
NASA says asteroid 2025 MV89 will fly safely past Earth on July 4, 2025. It is the size of a large airplane and is not dangerous
NASA says a small space rock named Asteroid 2025 MV89 will pass close to Earth on July 4, 2025, at 9:09 PM IST. It is about 120 feet wide, the size of a big airplane.
How Fast and How Close?
The asteroid is moving very fast — at 31,204 km per hour. It will pass Earth from a distance of 1,960,000 kilometers, which is about 5 times farther than the Moon. That is close for space, but still very safe.
Is It Dangerous?
No. NASA says it is not dangerous. It is too small and too far to be a threat. Big and very close asteroids are called “Potentially Hazardous,” but this one is not.
Why Does NASA Watch Asteroids?
NASA watches space rocks using strong telescopes like Pan-STARRS, Catalina, and NEOWISE. These tools help find and track asteroids.
NASA is also making a new tool called NEO Surveyor to find more space rocks early.
Final Point
Asteroid 2025 MV89 will pass safely. But it reminds us that watching space is important. NASA helps keep Earth safe by tracking these rocks early.