Asteroid Hitting Earth in 2032? NASA's 2024 YR4 Prediction and What You Need to Know









NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have raised concerns about Asteroid 2024 YR4, a near-Earth asteroid that could strike Earth in December 2032. The NASA 2024 YR4 prediction estimates a 1-in-45 chance of collision, with the asteroid being approximately 130 to 300 feet (40 – 90 meters) wide. While the likelihood remains low, the potential asteroid impact threat 2032 has drawn attention.

What is a Near-Earth Asteroid?

A near-Earth asteroid is one whose orbit brings it within Earth's region of the solar system. Asteroid 2024 YR4 is large enough to cause "localized damage" in the unlikely event of a collision. As of February 2025, the Earth impact risk 2024 YR4 is estimated at 2.3%, slightly higher than the initial 1.3% chance in January. However, NASA emphasized that the impact probability could change as further observations of the 2024 YR4 asteroid trajectory are made.

NASA's Approach to Asteroid Threats

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) is actively tracking the 2024 YR4 asteroid trajectory using advanced orbital dynamics software to predict the asteroid’s path. This enables NASA's team to assess whether it poses a real asteroid Earth impact probability. While most asteroids and comets observed usually drift away from Earth, NASA asteroid monitoring continues to refine calculations as more data is collected.

Potential Consequences of a Collision

While the risk of a potential asteroid collision 2032 is still low, experts acknowledge the possible devastating effects of an asteroid impact. The collision could cause localized damage, affecting Earth’s atmosphere, climate, and ecosystems. The NASA asteroid warning is in place to ensure that scientists continue to track objects like 2024 YR4, providing critical information to minimize any potential threats.

Tracking Other Space Rocks

In addition to monitoring Asteroid 2024 YR4, NASA and ESA are also keeping a close eye on other near-Earth objects. Bennu, for instance, is currently making its closest approach to Earth, with a small chance of impact in September 2182. However, experts believe the risk of a Bennu Earth impact is minimal, though the consequences could still be severe if it were to collide with our planet.

Should We Be Concerned?

While the asteroid hitting Earth 2032 scenario remains unlikely, the ongoing efforts in NASA asteroid monitoring highlight the importance of preparing for potential threats. As scientists continue to track the 2024 YR4 asteroid trajectory, we’ll have more clarity in the coming years about the true asteroid impact threat 2032. For now, the probability of a collision remains low, but NASA’s vigilance ensures that we stay informed about any changes in the risk assessment.

Stay updated with NASA asteroid warning and follow their official website for further details on this Earth impact risk 2024 YR4.