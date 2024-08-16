Attack on police vehicle leaves four injured in Pakistan

Islamabad: Four people including two policemen were injured in an attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.



The incident happened in the provincial capital of Peshawar where a police vehicle was attacked by a roadside explosive device, Peshawar police told media.

The rapid response unit of police was on its routine patrol in the city when it was attacked on a busy road, police were quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where their conditions have been reported as stable. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Authorities are increasing security measures in the area as they continue to probe the incident.