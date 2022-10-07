Australia police dismantle large drug lab in Sydney, arrest 5

Police in Australia have arrested five men, dismantled a large-scale clandestine laboratory in Sydney and seized methylamphetamine ("ice") worth millions of dollars.

The police force of New South Wales announced on Friday that detectives began investigating a syndicate allegedly involved in the large-scale manufacture of the drug "ice" in April and executed a search warrant at an address in Colebee, a suburb in western Sydney, on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

A drug lab, containing equipment and chemicals consistent with the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs, was located at the address, with a 33-year-old man arrested in the premises.

Following extensive further inquiries, a fifth man aged 36 was arrested during a vehicle stop at Seven Hills on Friday morning, and he was later taken to Blacktown Police Station and expected to be charged.

His four accomplices were already refused bail.

According to the statement, the total estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds A$21 million ($18 million).

A 33-year-old woman was released pending further inquiries.