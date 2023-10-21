Live
Australian Deputy Premier Prue Car to Grace the 800-Year-Old Tradition of Paryaya
In a remarkable display of cultural exchange, Prudence Ann Car, Deputy Premier, Minister for Education and Early Learning, and Minister for Western Sydney, New South Wales, Australia has accepted an invitation to attend the world renowned Paryaya Festival in Udupi, India, a grand celebration steeped in 800 years of rich tradition.
Representatives from the Sri Puttige Matha, met with Hon. Car in Sydney to extend this special invitation.
The Matha holds a prominent position in the Hindu community, renowned for its dedication to education and cultural preservation.
Car, a passionate advocate for diversity and a keen admirer of Indian culture, expressed deep appreciation about the gesture. according to the Puthege mutt officials.
She was intrigued by the festival's 800-year-old legacy and its significance in the Hindu community and expressed her eagerness to witness the Paryaya Festival firsthand, a testament to the enduring legacy of Hindu faith and heritage.
The Paryaya Festival, held in the coastal town of Udupi in Karnata, India, is a mesmerizing spectacle that draws visitors from across the globe. Its vibrant processions, traditional music and dance performances, and deeply spiritual ceremonies create an unforgettable experience.
Hon. Car was appraised of the Koti Geetha Lekhana Yajna, an initiative by Puthige Matha to institutionalise the Bhagavadgita in today’s world.
She expressed her happiness and support towards these efforts and commended the Sri Puttige Matha for its unwavering commitment to preserving this cultural treasure.
As a gesture of appreciation, the Matha presented Car with a traditional shawl and prasad, symbolising the warm bond between Australia and India.
Car's presence at the Paryaya Festival will undoubtedly strengthen the ties between the two nations, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation of their diverse cultures.
The Paryaya Festival is scheduled to take place from 18th Jan to 20th Jan, 2024, in Udupi, where the seer of Puthige Matha, Sri Sri Sugunendra Theertharu, will ascend Sri Madhvacharya’s Sarvajna peetha for the fourth time for a period of 2 years.