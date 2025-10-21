  • Menu
AWS Outage Today: Major Websites Down, Services Restored

Highlights

Amazon Web Services outage disrupted major websites like Snapchat, Zoom, Roblox, and banks today. AWS says services are back to normal.

Many top websites were down today because of a problem with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing division.

The outage affected sites and services like Snapchat, Roblox, Zoom, Coinbase, HMRC, and banks such as Lloyds, Bank of Scotland, and Halifax.

AWS said the issue has been fixed and its cloud services are back to normal.

Experts say that while internet outages happen often, it’s less common for many major sites to go down at the same time. Such events show how much we rely on cloud services and how fragile these systems can be.

Companies are now assessing the losses caused by the outage and figuring out next steps

