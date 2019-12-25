Bangladesh: BNP fears EVM tampering in mayoral polls

Dhaka: With the major political parties in Bangladesh gearing up for the upcoming mayoral polls slated for January 30, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has harboured doubt about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) claiming that the "government will use it as part of a conspiracy."

Both the parties -- Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party -- will finalise their candidates for the mayoral race on December 28, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Election Commission (EC) has set January 30 as the date for the election of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

"We know there will be no fair election also this time when EVMs are used. We will continue to be against the use of EVMs till last day of Dhaka city elections," said Khandoker Mosharraf Hossain, BNP Standing Committee member.

However, Awami League mayoral candidate Sayeed Khokon said the use of EVMs will be as per rules of City Corporation Law.