Bangladesh flood situation eases

Dhaka: The flood situation improved in Bangladesh as water levels of major rivers fell further but many rivers are still flowing above the danger mark.

There was a reduction in water level at 9 points, said Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials.

"However, the water level of the Teesta rose by 2 cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and was flowing 28 cm below the DM there at 9 am today," said Rabiul Islam, Executive Engineer of Teesta Barrage Project (TBP) Division of BWDB.

The flood situation improved further with a sharp fall in water levels of major rivers in eight northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin during the 24 hours till 9 am on Tuesday.

The positive trend in the flood situation might continue in the basin during the next 72 hours paving the way for displaced people to start returning to their homes.

Incidents of riverbank erosion have been reported from several points alongside the Dharla, Dudhkumar, Teesta, Brahmaputra, Ghaghot and Jamuna rivers due to stronger river currents with the recession of floodwaters.

The Brahmaputra was still flowing above the danger mark at Chilmari, Dharla, Kurigram and Ghaghot on Tuesday.

"The government continues allocating more rice and money frequently for the purpose. The district administrations are ensuring proper distribution of relief goods, baby food, animal fodder and cash among the flood-hit people," an official said.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Moazzem Hossain said the second phase of the deluge has affected 2.50 lakh people in Gaibandha district where the flood situation continues to ease.

"We are distributing 440 tonnes of rice, eight lakh Takas, 6,650 packets of dry food, 4 lakh Takas for baby food and 9 lakh Takas for animal fodder among flood-hit people in the district," he added.

The district administration has also intensified relief activities in other flood-affected northern districts in the basin.