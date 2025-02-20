Barbados PM calls for proactive climate action

Bridgetown: Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has called for proactive climate action at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

In her opening speech, Mottley said the climate crisis presents global risks and challenges like food security, which affect not only the Caribbean but all regions. She called on Caribbean nations to take proactive steps in tackling the climate crisis and other pressing issues.

The 48th regular meeting of the conference kicked off in Bridgetown, capital of Barbados, on Wednesday. Mottley spoke in her capacity as the rotating chairperson of the conference, on Thursday, India time.

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, the outgoing chairperson, praised the conference and other international organisations for their efforts in addressing climate change and other global challenges.

Carla Barnett, the conference's secretary-general, said that besides climate change, global crises like biodiversity losses, pollution and crimes underscore the need to strengthen international cooperation, multilateralism and respect for international law.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also attended the meeting as special guests, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting's agenda includes food and nutrition security, climate change and digital resilience.

The UN Secretary-General also held a meeting with Mottley during the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Guterres expressed his appreciation for Barbados’ active role as Chair of CARICOM and underscored the strong CARICOM-UN partnership. He commended Barbados for spearheading efforts to advance reforms to the international financial architecture through the Bridgetown Initiative 3.0.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues, particularly the situation in Haiti, climate change and the global agenda for antimicrobial resistance.



