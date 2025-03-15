B'desh sees rise in low-quality products due to Yunus-led govt negligence: Report

Dhaka: The rise of substandard products in Bangladesh has become a serious concern for people, particularly in Dhaka.

The absence of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government intervention led to the growing practice of selling substandard products for extra profit. The unethical business practices that thrive without any regulations by the interim government further pose a significant threat to public health, local media reported on Saturday.

"Some shops charge higher prices for low-quality goods, misleading customers into thinking they are buying premium products. They may also offer discounts on defective items without informing buyers of the defects," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported, quoting a customer sharing his frustrations.

Another consumer noted that many electronic goods, cosmetics and accessories sold in Dhaka are smuggled or unauthorised imports that do not meet safety standards.

"They are sold at attractive prices to lure customers," UNB reported, quoting another customer.

Meanwhile food safety has become a serious concern as physicians highlight that consuming low-quality food, medicines can cause severe health complications.

Several people in Bangladesh believe that the government and regulatory bodies have not done enough to control the situation, allowing dishonest businesses to thrive.

Experts suggest that strengthening monitoring agencies such as the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) is crucial.

Earlier, BSTI announced plans to launch a nationwide inspection drive to ensure the quality of food items and essential commodities during Ramadan against the backdrop of rising adulteration.

BSTI, from October 2024 to January 2025, reportedly conducted 471 mobile court operations nationwide, filing 428 cases and imposing fines amounting to 24.7 million Bangladeshi Taka, reports the country's leading daily, The Business Standard.

The state of food safety in Bangladesh, as reflected in various studies that have detected harmful chemicals in vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, milk, and other food items, remains quite concerning.

According to a report by the leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, in September last year, two separate studies revealed high levels of heavy metals and pesticide residues in vegetables and fruits.