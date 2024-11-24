Beijing braces for cold wave, rain, snow

Beijing, home to over 21 million people, issued a blue cold wave alert on Sunday, warning of an impending sharp temperature drop and severe weather expected to grip the Chinese capital in the coming days.

According to the forecast, rain and snow will begin Sunday night and last until Monday noon, with blizzard conditions expected in some mountainous areas. After the precipitation clears, strong winds and freezing temperatures will dominate through Wednesday.

In response, Beijing's urban management authorities have mobilized extensive resources to ensure public safety and maintain normal operations. Over 35,000 personnel, 5,121 snow-clearing vehicles, and more than 4,600 pieces of snow-removal machinery have been placed on standby to handle expected snow and ice accumulation.

"Rain and snow will significantly diminish visibility and create slippery road conditions," said Zhao Wei, chief forecaster of the Beijing meteorological center. "Residents are urged to drive cautiously, monitor road conditions, and avoid outdoor activities in mountainous areas where snow and ice could pose risks."

The National Meteorological Centre on Sunday morning also renewed blue alerts for cold waves and strong winds, with sharp drops in temperature and powerful winds expected to hit parts of the country in the coming days, Xinhua news agency reported.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.